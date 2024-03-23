Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Invests $1.89 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,133,106. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $178.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day moving average is $150.01. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.29 and a 1 year high of $181.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.