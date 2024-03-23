FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Shares Gap Up to $41.99

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $41.99, but opened at $43.56. FormFactor shares last traded at $43.60, with a volume of 51,042 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

FormFactor Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84 and a beta of 1.18.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $168.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.49 million. Research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total value of $421,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,827,978.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,680,499.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.12, for a total transaction of $421,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,978.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,820 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in FormFactor by 77.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

See Also

