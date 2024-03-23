Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires Shares of 619 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 9,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Citigroup began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

General Mills Price Performance

GIS stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average of $64.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. General Mills had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,782 shares of company stock worth $4,365,720 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

