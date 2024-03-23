Fortitude Family Office LLC Buys New Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IUSB opened at $45.52 on Friday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.75.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.