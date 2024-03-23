Fortitude Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 1,459 Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,459 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 52.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.1 %

WES opened at $34.58 on Friday. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 1-year low of $24.43 and a 1-year high of $35.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.88.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.23 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WES shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

