Fortitude Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 175 Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 175 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $255.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $186.01 and a one year high of $257.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $7,070,380 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.90.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PXD

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.