Fortitude Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 2,585 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 600,914 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,104,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $373,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 14.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 20,363 shares during the period. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Down 1.5 %

PAA opened at $17.11 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.3175 dividend. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.42%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 91.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on PAA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

