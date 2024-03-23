Fortitude Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 984 Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FDHY. UBS Group AG raised its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 453.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 173.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

Get Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF alerts:

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.98. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $44.64 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.