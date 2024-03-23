Fortitude Family Office LLC Invests $39,000 in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 588 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Masco by 270.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Masco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Masco in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Masco Stock Down 1.4 %

MAS stock opened at $77.10 on Friday. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $78.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.36.

Masco Increases Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.17. Masco had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 3,111.50%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 28.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 36,210 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $2,703,076.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,597 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

