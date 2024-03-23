Fortitude Family Office LLC Invests $43,000 in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,434,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,786,766,000 after purchasing an additional 282,966 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in S&P Global by 13.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,579,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,769,787,000 after acquiring an additional 881,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in S&P Global by 8.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,658,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,807,000 after acquiring an additional 428,737 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in S&P Global by 39.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $1,112,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $419.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $327.08 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.94, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.23%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

Featured Stories

