Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,149,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,594,000 after purchasing an additional 124,687 shares in the last quarter.

PGX opened at $11.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.29. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

