Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMA. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 108,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Comerica by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 239,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,370,000 after acquiring an additional 27,833 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 27,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 81.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $51.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.49 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.25. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $57.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.07 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 19.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lowered Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Comerica from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comerica

In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total value of $160,013.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 3,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $160,013.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,840.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $88,298.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,276.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

(Free Report)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading

