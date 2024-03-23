Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 40,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,973,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $242,701.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,228 shares of company stock worth $4,134,502. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $193.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $192.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Analog Devices from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Analog Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Edward Jones raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

