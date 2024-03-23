Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROK. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after buying an additional 1,250,738 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,638,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,411,000 after acquiring an additional 320,524 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

ROK opened at $286.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.28.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.36.

Read Our Latest Report on ROK

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 in the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.