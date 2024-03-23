Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVUV. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $552,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 243,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,833,000 after buying an additional 26,642 shares during the period. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,822,000.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $91.10 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $68.60 and a 1 year high of $92.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.25. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

