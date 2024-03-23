Fortitude Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 584.6% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 535.3% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 163.3% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

MBB opened at $92.41 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $85.28 and a 52-week high of $96.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.95.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2921 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

