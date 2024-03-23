Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 344 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,111,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $662,021,000 after buying an additional 2,851,839 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 103,083.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,272,097 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $294,282,000 after buying an additional 2,269,895 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG stock opened at $124.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.69. The stock has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.56 and a 1 year high of $136.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $172.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.75.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

