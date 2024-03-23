Fortitude Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 501 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SGOV opened at $100.62 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.04 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.46.

