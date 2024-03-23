Fortitude Family Office LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,441,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,448,000 after purchasing an additional 563,233 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Copart by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at about $1,060,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Copart by 96.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,065,000 after acquiring an additional 296,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 57.0% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 587,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,318,000 after acquiring an additional 213,425 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750 over the last quarter. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $57.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.22. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $57.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.37.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Copart had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

