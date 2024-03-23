Fortitude Family Office LLC Takes $39,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 23.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,523,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $430.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $399.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.87. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.85 and a fifty-two week high of $437.23. The firm has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.94 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,196.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.60, for a total value of $1,546,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 5,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.47, for a total transaction of $2,004,212.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,196.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,285 shares of company stock worth $34,741,478 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

