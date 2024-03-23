Fortitude Family Office LLC Takes $45,000 Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,345,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,713,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,399,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4,724.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 267,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,296,000 after acquiring an additional 261,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 245,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares during the last quarter.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.70. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

