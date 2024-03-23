Fortitude Family Office LLC Takes Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,649,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sony Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,441,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,598,000 after acquiring an additional 949,271 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sony Group during the first quarter valued at $47,356,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,067,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,952,000 after purchasing an additional 299,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartenna Capital LP bought a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,661,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $88.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.10 and its 200 day moving average is $88.84. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.62 and a 12-month high of $100.94.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 7.62%. Research analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SONY shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

