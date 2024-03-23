Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,326,000 after purchasing an additional 35,688 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Fortive by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Fortive by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 527,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,828,000 after acquiring an additional 134,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Fortive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $85.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.89. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 12.12%. Fortive’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.11%.

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 9,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $787,669.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,267. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $3,523,416.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

