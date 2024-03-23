Fortress Wealth Group LLC Buys 192 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 520.0% in the 2nd quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 96,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80,934 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 15,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,416,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $577,908,000 after acquiring an additional 104,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $150.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.74 and a 1 year high of $153.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.68.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.48.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total value of $28,698.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,436.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

