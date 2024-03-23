FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $223,000 Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 63.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,885 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHE. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 84,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 347,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 60,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, OLIO Financial Planning lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 249,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after buying an additional 7,745 shares during the period.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $25.13 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

