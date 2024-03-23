FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 116,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 83,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 70,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

SPYG stock opened at $73.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.74. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $52.99 and a 52 week high of $74.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

