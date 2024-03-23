FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 62.9% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 24.4% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Hormel Foods by 387.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 6,213.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Stock Performance

Shares of HRL opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $28.51 and a one year high of $41.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200-day moving average of $32.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total value of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 8,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.78, for a total transaction of $257,576.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,943,304.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $526,372.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,325,231.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

