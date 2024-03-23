FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 530 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,634,000 after acquiring an additional 45,704,805 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,730,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,344 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,098,000 after buying an additional 2,431,740 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 14,860,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,547,000 after buying an additional 1,069,657 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,570,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,692,000 after buying an additional 226,557 shares in the last quarter.

DFUV opened at $40.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $40.39.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

