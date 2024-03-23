Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $31.22

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.22 and last traded at $31.22, with a volume of 20221 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.07.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average is $27.90.

Institutional Trading of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

