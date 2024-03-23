Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 53.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,849 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 13,850 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $48.50 in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $45.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.68 billion, a PE ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $46.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.52.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

