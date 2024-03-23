FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Shares Sold by Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT – Free Report) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,548 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.15% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 2,770.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 91,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after buying an additional 88,352 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,784,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,283,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 50,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the period.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FOCT stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $286.37 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.34.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – October (FOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FOCT was launched on Oct 16, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

