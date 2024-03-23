Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) SVP Sells $153,941.28 in Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) SVP Kenneth Arrigo Mainardis sold 33,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $153,941.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,213,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

GETY opened at $4.23 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.63 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.01.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GETY. Citigroup increased their price target on Getty Images from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Getty Images from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Getty Images by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,131,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,692,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its stake in Getty Images by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Getty Images by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 236,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 19,311 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Getty Images by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 47,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Getty Images by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 75,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a creator and distributor of award-winning still imagery, video, music, and multimedia products. The company provides other forms of premium digital content, including music. Its award-winning photographers and imagery help customers produce inspiring work which appears every day in the world's most influential newspapers, magazines, advertising campaigns, films, television programs, and books.

