Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.39. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 213.59% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals

About Golden Minerals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 411,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

