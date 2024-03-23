Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.39. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42.
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 213.59% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals
About Golden Minerals
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Golden Minerals
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.