Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMNFree Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Golden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.39. Golden Minerals has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $7.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.42.

Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMNGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter. Golden Minerals had a negative return on equity of 213.59% and a negative net margin of 77.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Golden Minerals will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Golden Minerals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 882,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 411,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 255,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 98,236 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 264.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 153,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Golden Minerals by 126.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 152,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company explores for mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

