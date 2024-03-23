Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $31.66

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.66 and last traded at $31.64, with a volume of 7172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.44.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

