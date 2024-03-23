Gordon Nelson Purchases 10,000 Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Stock

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gordon Nelson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,700.00.

Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$7.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.33. Cineplex Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.38 and a 1 year high of C$10.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$475.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$315.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$359.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.4746835 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CGX. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.88.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

