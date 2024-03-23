Gordon Nelson Purchases 10,000 Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Stock

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gordon Nelson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,700.00.
Shares of TSE CGX opened at C$7.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.33. Cineplex Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.38 and a 1 year high of C$10.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$475.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.55.
Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$315.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$359.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.4746835 earnings per share for the current year.
Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.
