Grant Davey Purchases 2,647,097 Shares of Earthsene Fpo (ASX:EE1) Stock

Earthsene Fpo (ASX:EE1 – Get Free Report) insider Grant Davey purchased 2,647,097 shares of Earthsene Fpo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$45,000.65 ($29,605.69).
Grant Davey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Grant Davey purchased 6,300,000 shares of Earthsene Fpo stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$100,800.00 ($66,315.79).
