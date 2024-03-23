Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 979 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUI. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $628,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 8,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $65,565.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,724,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on SUI shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Compass Point raised their target price on Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.17.

Sun Communities Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $128.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.80, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.44 and its 200-day moving average is $124.82. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $143.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 326.32%.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

