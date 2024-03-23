Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,069 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALB opened at $120.81 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $106.69 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.01.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.86. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.99%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 8th. TD Cowen lowered Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.70.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

