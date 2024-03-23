Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 531 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.73.

Get Our Latest Report on MOH

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 0.7 %

MOH stock opened at $414.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $387.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.04. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $260.83 and a fifty-two week high of $420.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.