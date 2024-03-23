Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,884 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 447.6% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 215,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after acquiring an additional 176,286 shares in the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 981.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 109,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 99,046 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 740,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,782,000 after acquiring an additional 413,082 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 556.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 441,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after buying an additional 373,869 shares during the period. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

CCL stock opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.42 and a beta of 2.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on CCL

Insider Activity at Carnival Co. &

In other news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total value of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Further Reading

