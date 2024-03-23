Guy Desharnais Sells 7,484 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Stock

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Guy Desharnais sold 7,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.10, for a total transaction of C$157,912.40.

Osisko Gold Royalties Stock Performance

TSE:OR opened at C$21.23 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of C$15.42 and a 12-month high of C$24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -81.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.55.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 19.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of C$65.16 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.5503096 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

OR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.00 to C$28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.