Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Shares Acquired by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haleon by 79.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Haleon by 353.3% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Haleon by 56.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Haleon in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Haleon alerts:

Haleon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $8.39 on Friday. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.30.

Haleon Dividend Announcement

Haleon Company Profile

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1064 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Haleon’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

(Free Report)

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haleon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haleon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.