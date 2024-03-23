Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Invests $184,000 in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GME. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of GameStop by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of GameStop during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 39.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GME. StockNews.com lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $13.10 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -436.52 and a beta of -0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average is $15.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

