Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New $216,000 Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,843 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 11.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 18.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $87,576.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,414.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 532,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,600,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $87,576.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock valued at $46,438,029. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

View Our Latest Report on CFLT

Confluent Trading Down 2.6 %

CFLT opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Confluent Profile

(Free Report)

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

