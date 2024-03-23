Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning Makes New $216,000 Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,424,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125,843 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 11.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 14,491,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 18.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,476,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,189,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,656,000 after purchasing an additional 78,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 6.8% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 7,329,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,496,000 after purchasing an additional 465,214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Confluent news, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $87,576.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,414.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $252,283.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 532,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,600,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephanie Buscemi sold 2,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $87,576.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,414.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,433,170 shares of company stock valued at $46,438,029. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Report on CFLT
Confluent Trading Down 2.6 %
CFLT opened at $30.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.62. Confluent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $41.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.71.
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 44.16% and a negative net margin of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $213.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.62 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Confluent Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Headwinds for Darden Restaurants are an Opportunity For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.