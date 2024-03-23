Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Truist Financial reiterated their hold rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $199.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HLT. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HLT

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HLT stock opened at $211.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.70. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $129.86 and a 52-week high of $211.86.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 94.46% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher J. Nassetta sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.68, for a total value of $4,204,967.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,536,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,338,015.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLT. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.