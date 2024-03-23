Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Sells $156,807.84 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $156,807.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 168,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,679.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Friday, February 9th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 8,509 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $85,345.27.

On Monday, February 12th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 31,363 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.03, for a total transaction of $314,570.89.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $8.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a negative return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $246.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HIMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIMS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,173,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,142,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,333,000 after purchasing an additional 991,959 shares during the period. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth about $86,836,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 48.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,875,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,930 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,546,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,562,000 after purchasing an additional 423,251 shares during the period. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.