Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.49

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.49 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 8664 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.23.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,449,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 199.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 48,104 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 283,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares in the last quarter. Sentinus LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 8,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Company Profile

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

