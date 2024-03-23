Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Stock Holdings Decreased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 167.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hubbell

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,359,965.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 14,925 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.99, for a total transaction of $5,268,375.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,848 shares in the company, valued at $13,359,965.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $417.98 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $219.77 and a fifty-two week high of $418.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $363.95 and a 200-day moving average of $326.50.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho increased their price target on Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HUBB

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.