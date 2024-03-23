Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.10 to $10.60 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $6.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.95. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $9.85.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $223.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.93 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 19.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Barry A. Sholem bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Barry A. Sholem acquired 40,000 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $267,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,477.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Drew Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,694.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 103,925.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

(Get Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Recommended Stories

