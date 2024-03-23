Ian Goodkind Sells 7,735 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Goodkind sold 7,735 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $138,069.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 300,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Jamf Stock Down 2.6 %
Jamf stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $22.89.
Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.34 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.
Jamf Company Profile
Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.
