Ian Goodkind Sells 7,735 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) CFO Ian Goodkind sold 7,735 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $138,069.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 300,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jamf Stock Down 2.6 %

Jamf stock opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.73. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.83 and a 52 week high of $22.89.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $150.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.34 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 19.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Jamf in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Jamf during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Jamf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Jamf from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Jamf from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Jamf

Jamf Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.